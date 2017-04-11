Canadian coffee shop Tim Hortons will be launching in the UK this year, with its first location in Glasgow.

The first store will open in Argyle Street in early May before other locations nationwide will be home to their own Tim Hortons.

As well as coffee, Tim Hortons is known for selling fast food, in particular, its mini doughnuts, and has been named as Canada’s “most treasured brand”.

The Canadian brand has its work cut out to try and tackle the other coffee brands on the UK high street. There are around 18,000 coffee shops in the UK, and Costa Coffee is often named as Britain’s number one coffee chain.

10 facts you need to know about Tim Hortons

1964

The first Tim Hortons was opened in 1964, in Hamilton, Canada, selling coffee and doughnuts for CAN$0.10 each.

Hockey

The original Tim Horton, who founded the brand, was a national hockey league legend.

1984

It opened its first US store in 1984, in Tonawanda, New York, to allow Canadian expats to get their coffee fix, albeit fairly close to the US-Canadian border.

Wendy’s merger

In 1995, Tim Hortons merged with the US fast food chain Wendy’s International to help it expand into the US.

IPO

Tim Hortons went public in September 2006, with an initial public offering of CAN$27 per share. This raised over $700m in the first day of trading.

3,500

By 2013, Tim Hortons had 4,350 cafes across the world, with 3,500 in Canada. The Toronto Stock Exchange listed the company as having recorded revenues of $794m and a net profit of $111m.

Burger King acquisition

The success of the brand was key to the decision by US fast food chain Burger King to acquire the chain in 2014 for $11.4bn.

Canada’s top coffee brand

It has managed to fend off Starbuck’s expansion around the globe to remain Canada’s top coffee brand. It maintains that every eight out of 10 cups of coffee sold in the country are from Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons in Afghanistan

There is a Tim Hortons on a military based outside Kandahar, Afghanistan, for Canadian Armed forces and military personnel to visit.

UK expansion

This isn’t the first time the brand has tried to make headways in the UK market. It made a deal with the Spar convenience store chain in 2007 to sell Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts at small self-service counters in 50 stores.