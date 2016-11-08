The 2016 US presidential election – like Brexit – has divided public opinion and at first glance it would seem the two candidates are poles apart.

However, amid all the rage and hyperbole, one thing Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have in common is they are part of the trend of working to a later age.

Trump is 70 and Clinton is 69, meaning they are both working past traditional retirement ages.

And they are not alone. One UK insurer has said there are 1.2m people in the UK workforce aged 65 or over.

In fact, pensioner households are now typically supplementing their incomes with an average of £148 per week from employment.

Another issue bringing Clinton and Trump together is that unlike many people of their age group in the US and UK, both can be confident about their lifestyle in retirement.

As defined pensions become increasingly rare, many consumers in their 30s and 40s in the US and UK cannot be as confident a comfortable retirement. This is an issue which the global life insurance sector is well aware of and is seeking to educate and engage consumers.

Indeed, part of the opportunity for the life insurance and pensions industry is to help people learn to budget and stick to a budget so they can have the desired lifestyles they want.

One argument in the global life insurance market is that since it is really hard to get people and especially young people to get thinking 30-40 years from now, what if this was broken up into 10 year increments, to help them think what’s in it for me today?

Giving consumers short-term wins has arguably been a key part of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s campaigns.

And while short-termism is often ridiculed in finance and politics, this mentality could actually help younger voters ensure they are able to work and retire comfortably at a later age.

Give consumers short-term wins in life insurance and pensions, that surely is a vote winner.