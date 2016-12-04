London is the capital of the world for multi-millionaires

An annual survey by Spear’s magazine and leading wealth consultancy company WealthInsight has concluded that London is home to more multi-millionaires compared to any other city in the world.

With the number of multi-millionaires residing in London increasing by 0.8 per cent between 2014 and 2015, the city now boasts 4,400 multi-millionaires and is comfortably ahead of its rivals Tokyo, boasting 3,532 multi-millionaires and Singapore, home to a further 3,117 multi-millionaires.

Boasting 25 per cent more multi-millionaires than Tokyo, London is also joined by other UK cities including Birmingham in 65th place with 138 multi-millionaires and Edinburgh at 74th place with 112 multi-millionaires.

New York is America’s highest ranking city (4th) boasting 3,028 multi-millionaires, an improvement by 0.7 per cent between 2014 and 2015. Despite no changes in Los Angeles (20th), it continues to be New York’s closest rival and boasts 969 multi-millionaires.