London is the capital of the world for multi-millionaires

An annual survey by Spear’s magazine and leading wealth consultancy company WealthInsight has concluded that London is home to more multi-millionaires compared to any other city in the world.
With the number of multi-millionaires residing in London increasing by 0.8 per cent between 2014 and 2015, the city now boasts 4,400 multi-millionaires and is comfortably ahead of its rivals Tokyo, boasting 3,532 multi-millionaires and Singapore, home to a further 3,117 multi-millionaires.
Boasting 25 per cent more multi-millionaires than Tokyo, London is also joined by other UK cities including Birmingham in 65th place with 138 multi-millionaires and Edinburgh at 74th place with 112 multi-millionaires.
New York is America’s highest ranking city (4th) boasting 3,028 multi-millionaires, an improvement by 0.7 per cent between 2014 and 2015. Despite no changes in Los Angeles (20th), it continues to be New York’s closest rival and boasts 969 multi-millionaires.
Houston has seen the highest increase in multi-millionaires in the entire Western World. It is now home to 824 multi-millionaires, an increase by 2.4 per cent between 2014 and 2015.
The eighteen cities that saw the biggest increases in multi-millionaire population were all located in Asia, with Dalian, China, topping the overall rankings this year with a 5.4 per cent increase. The countries that saw the biggest decreases were mostly in Europe and include Kiev (-10.2 per cent), St Petersburg (-7.9 per cent) and Moscow (-6.8 per cent).
Top 100 cities by UHNW volume:
|Cities
|Region
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2014 – 2015 change
|1
|London
|Europe
|4,224.00
|4,364
|4,400
|0.80%
|2
|Tokyo
|Asia
|3,525.00
|3,575
|3,532
|-1.20%
|3
|Singapore
|Asia
|3,154.00
|3,227
|3,117
|-3.40%
|4
|New York
|North America
|2,929.00
|3,008
|3,028
|0.70%
|5
|Hong Kong
|Asia
|2,560.00
|2,690
|2,789
|3.70%
|6
|Frankfurt
|Europe
|1,868.00
|1,909
|1,900
|-0.50%
|7
|Paris
|Europe
|1,500.00
|1,521
|1,516
|-0.30%
|8
|Osaka
|Europe
|1,450.00
|1,471
|1,453
|-1.20%
|9
|Beijing
|Asia
|1,318.00
|1,408
|1,449
|2.90%
|10
|Seoul
|Asia
|1,302.00
|1,356
|1,365
|0.70%
|11
|Zurich
|Europe
|1,314.00
|1,362
|1,350
|-0.90%
|12
|Taipei
|Asia
|1,255.00
|1,317
|1,330
|1.00%
|13
|São Paulo
|South America
|1,310.00
|1,344
|1,268
|-5.70%
|14
|Toronto
|North America
|1,184.00
|1,216
|1,204
|-1.00%
|15
|Geneva
|Europe
|1,156.00
|1,198
|1,198
|0.00%
|16
|Istanbul
|Middle East
|1,110.00
|1,153
|1,169
|1.40%
|17
|Munich
|Europe
|1,113.00
|1,138
|1,145
|0.60%
|18
|Mexico City
|North America
|1,088.00
|1,116
|1,111
|-0.40%
|19
|Shanghai
|Asia
|1,028.00
|1,095
|1,104
|0.80%
|20
|Los Angeles
|North America
|950
|969
|969
|0.00%
|21
|Rome
|Europe
|945
|956
|939
|-1.80%
|22
|Hamburg
|Europe
|843
|862
|863
|0.10%
|23
|Chicago
|North America
|804
|827
|833
|0.70%
|24
|Houston
|North America
|777
|805
|824
|2.40%
|25
|Moscow
|Europe
|821
|827
|771
|-6.80%
|26
|Sydney
|Australasia
|747
|765
|761
|-0.50%
|27
|Mumbai
|Asia
|577
|619
|649
|4.80%
|28
|Hangzhou
|Asia
|563
|611
|630
|3.10%
|29
|Dallas
|North America
|564
|582
|588
|1.00%
|30
|Auckland
|Australasia
|540
|557
|565
|1.40%
|31
|Madrid
|Europe
|536
|544
|546
|0.40%
|32
|Rio De Janeiro
|South America
|550
|563
|542
|-3.70%
|33
|Tel Aviv
|Middle East
|502
|514
|532
|3.50%
|34
|San Francisco
|North America
|511
|526
|531
|1.00%
|35
|Dusseldorf
|Europe
|524
|531
|528
|-0.60%
|36
|Montreal
|North America
|520
|534
|527
|-1.30%
|37
|Oslo
|Europe
|470
|485
|494
|1.90%
|38
|Stockholm
|Europe
|465
|479
|488
|1.90%
|39
|Bangkok
|Asia
|455
|466
|473
|1.50%
|40
|Berlin
|Europe
|464
|475
|472
|-0.60%
|41
|Melbourne
|Australasia
|445
|456
|454
|-0.40%
|42
|Amsterdam
|Europe
|440
|449
|445
|-0.90%
|43
|Barcelona
|Europe
|432
|438
|441
|0.70%
|44
|Shenzhen
|Asia
|377
|409
|425
|3.90%
|45
|Vienna
|Europe
|384
|392
|396
|1.00%
|46
|Boston
|North America
|380
|389
|393
|1.00%
|47
|Dubai
|Middle East
|368
|383
|383
|0.00%
|48
|Dublin
|Europe
|365
|369
|373
|1.10%
|49
|Jakarta
|Asia
|345
|363
|359
|-1.10%
|50
|Brussels
|Europe
|345
|351
|349
|-0.60%
|51
|Washington DC
|North America
|336
|347
|345
|-0.60%
|52
|Guangzhou
|Asia
|311
|327
|337
|3.10%
|53
|Kuala Lumpur
|Asia
|295
|310
|316
|1.90%
|54
|Santiago
|South America
|298
|315
|313
|-0.60%
|55
|Johannesburg
|Africa
|285
|298
|295
|-1.00%
|56
|Buenos Aires
|South America
|264
|265
|263
|-0.80%
|57
|Vancouver
|North America
|255
|262
|263
|0.40%
|58
|Milan
|Europe
|235
|238
|233
|-2.10%
|59
|Miami
|North America
|222
|229
|231
|0.90%
|60
|Phoenix
|North America
|244
|227
|229
|1.00%
|61
|Nanjing
|Asia
|192
|207
|215
|3.90%
|62
|Tianjin
|Asia
|155
|171
|177
|3.50%
|63
|Abu Dhabi
|Middle East
|161
|168
|167
|-0.60%
|64
|Delhi
|Asia
|147
|157
|165
|5.10%
|65
|Cairo
|Africa
|145
|150
|151
|0.70%
|66
|Birmingham
|Europe
|134
|137
|138
|0.70%
|67
|Florence
|Europe
|136
|137
|135
|-1.50%
|68
|Chengdu
|Asia
|120
|130
|134
|3.10%
|69
|Changsha
|Asia
|118
|127
|133
|4.70%
|70
|Lagos
|Africa
|123
|131
|132
|0.80%
|71
|Beirut
|Middle East
|132
|133
|131
|-1.50%
|72
|Wuhan
|Asia
|111
|120
|124
|3.30%
|73
|Wenzhou
|Asia
|109
|116
|119
|2.60%
|74
|Cape Town
|Africa
|110
|115
|114
|-0.90%
|75
|Edinburgh
|Europe
|109
|111
|112
|0.90%
|76
|Chongqing
|Asia
|96
|104
|103
|-1.00%
|77
|Dalian
|Asia
|89
|93
|98
|5.40%
|78
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Asia
|90
|95
|97
|2.10%
|79
|Kiev
|Europe
|102
|108
|97
|-10.20%
|80
|St Petersburg
|Europe
|99
|101
|93
|-7.90%
|81
|Venice
|Europe
|86
|87
|86
|-1.10%
|82
|Bangalore
|Asia
|70
|75
|78
|4.00%
|83
|Fuzhou
|Asia
|67
|72
|75
|4.20%
|84
|Nairobi
|Africa
|65
|69
|71
|2.90%
|85
|Xi’an
|Asia
|61
|67
|69
|3.00%
|86
|Xiamen
|Asia
|60
|65
|68
|4.60%
|87
|Qingdao
|Asia
|65
|64
|66
|3.10%
|88
|Chennai
|Asia
|46
|49
|51
|4.10%
|89
|Suzhou
|Asia
|42
|45
|46
|2.20%
|90
|Hyderabad
|Asia
|36
|39
|41
|5.10%
|91
|Ningbo
|Asia
|35
|38
|38
|0.00%
|92
|Foshan
|Asia
|25
|27
|28
|3.70%
|93
|Dongguan
|Asia
|24
|25
|26
|4.00%
|94
|Jiangmen
|Asia
|23
|25
|26
|4.00%
|95
|Taizhou
|Asia
|20
|22
|23
|4.50%
|96
|Ordos
|Asia
|22
|23
|23
|0.00%
|97
|Abuja
|Africa
|22
|23
|22
|-4.30%
|98
|Ahmedabad
|Asia
|#N/A
|20
|21
|5.00%
|99
|Marrakesh
|Africa
|15
|15
|15
|0.00%
|100
|Kano
|Africa
|10
|10
|10
|0.00%