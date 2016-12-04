4th December 2016
London is the capital of the world for multi-millionaires

An annual survey by Spear’s magazine and leading wealth consultancy company WealthInsight has concluded that London is home to more multi-millionaires compared to any other city in the world.

With the number of multi-millionaires residing in London increasing by 0.8 per cent between 2014 and 2015, the city now boasts 4,400 multi-millionaires and is comfortably ahead of its rivals Tokyo, boasting 3,532 multi-millionaires and Singapore, home to a further 3,117 multi-millionaires.

Boasting 25 per cent more multi-millionaires than Tokyo, London is also joined by other UK cities including Birmingham in 65th place with 138 multi-millionaires and Edinburgh at 74th place with 112 multi-millionaires.

New York is America’s highest ranking city (4th) boasting 3,028 multi-millionaires, an improvement by 0.7 per cent between 2014 and 2015. Despite no changes in Los Angeles (20th), it continues to be New York’s closest rival and boasts 969 multi-millionaires.

Houston has seen the highest increase in multi-millionaires in the entire Western World. It is now home to 824 multi-millionaires, an increase by 2.4 per cent between 2014 and 2015.
The eighteen cities that saw the biggest increases in multi-millionaire population were all located in Asia, with Dalian, China, topping the overall rankings this year with a 5.4 per cent increase. The countries that saw the biggest decreases were mostly in Europe and include Kiev (-10.2 per cent), St Petersburg (-7.9 per cent) and Moscow (-6.8 per cent).

Top 100 cities by UHNW volume:

Cities Region 2013 2014 2015 2014 – 2015 change
1 London Europe 4,224.00 4,364 4,400 0.80%
2 Tokyo Asia 3,525.00 3,575 3,532 -1.20%
3 Singapore Asia 3,154.00 3,227 3,117 -3.40%
4 New York North America 2,929.00 3,008 3,028 0.70%
5 Hong Kong Asia 2,560.00 2,690 2,789 3.70%
6 Frankfurt Europe 1,868.00 1,909 1,900 -0.50%
7 Paris Europe 1,500.00 1,521 1,516 -0.30%
8 Osaka Europe 1,450.00 1,471 1,453 -1.20%
9 Beijing Asia 1,318.00 1,408 1,449 2.90%
10 Seoul Asia 1,302.00 1,356 1,365 0.70%
11 Zurich Europe 1,314.00 1,362 1,350 -0.90%
12 Taipei Asia 1,255.00 1,317 1,330 1.00%
13 São Paulo South America 1,310.00 1,344 1,268 -5.70%
14 Toronto North America 1,184.00 1,216 1,204 -1.00%
15 Geneva Europe 1,156.00 1,198 1,198 0.00%
16 Istanbul Middle East 1,110.00 1,153 1,169 1.40%
17 Munich Europe 1,113.00 1,138 1,145 0.60%
18 Mexico City North America 1,088.00 1,116 1,111 -0.40%
19 Shanghai Asia 1,028.00 1,095 1,104 0.80%
20 Los Angeles North America 950 969 969 0.00%
21 Rome Europe 945 956 939 -1.80%
22 Hamburg Europe 843 862 863 0.10%
23 Chicago North America 804 827 833 0.70%
24 Houston North America 777 805 824 2.40%
25 Moscow Europe 821 827 771 -6.80%
26 Sydney Australasia 747 765 761 -0.50%
27 Mumbai Asia 577 619 649 4.80%
28 Hangzhou Asia 563 611 630 3.10%
29 Dallas North America 564 582 588 1.00%
30 Auckland Australasia 540 557 565 1.40%
31 Madrid Europe 536 544 546 0.40%
32 Rio De Janeiro South America 550 563 542 -3.70%
33 Tel Aviv Middle East 502 514 532 3.50%
34 San Francisco North America 511 526 531 1.00%
35 Dusseldorf Europe 524 531 528 -0.60%
36 Montreal North America 520 534 527 -1.30%
37 Oslo Europe 470 485 494 1.90%
38 Stockholm Europe 465 479 488 1.90%
39 Bangkok Asia 455 466 473 1.50%
40 Berlin Europe 464 475 472 -0.60%
41 Melbourne Australasia 445 456 454 -0.40%
42 Amsterdam Europe 440 449 445 -0.90%
43 Barcelona Europe 432 438 441 0.70%
44 Shenzhen Asia 377 409 425 3.90%
45 Vienna Europe 384 392 396 1.00%
46 Boston North America 380 389 393 1.00%
47 Dubai Middle East 368 383 383 0.00%
48 Dublin Europe 365 369 373 1.10%
49 Jakarta Asia 345 363 359 -1.10%
50 Brussels Europe 345 351 349 -0.60%
51 Washington DC North America 336 347 345 -0.60%
52 Guangzhou Asia 311 327 337 3.10%
53 Kuala Lumpur Asia 295 310 316 1.90%
54 Santiago South America 298 315 313 -0.60%
55 Johannesburg Africa 285 298 295 -1.00%
56 Buenos Aires South America 264 265 263 -0.80%
57 Vancouver North America 255 262 263 0.40%
58 Milan Europe 235 238 233 -2.10%
59 Miami North America 222 229 231 0.90%
60  Phoenix North America 244 227 229 1.00%
61 Nanjing Asia 192 207 215 3.90%
62 Tianjin Asia 155 171 177 3.50%
63 Abu Dhabi Middle East 161 168 167 -0.60%
64 Delhi Asia 147 157 165 5.10%
65 Cairo Africa 145 150 151 0.70%
66 Birmingham Europe 134 137 138 0.70%
67 Florence Europe 136 137 135 -1.50%
68 Chengdu Asia 120 130 134 3.10%
69 Changsha Asia 118 127 133 4.70%
70 Lagos Africa 123 131 132 0.80%
71 Beirut Middle East 132 133 131 -1.50%
72 Wuhan Asia 111 120 124 3.30%
73 Wenzhou Asia 109 116 119 2.60%
74 Cape Town Africa 110 115 114 -0.90%
75 Edinburgh Europe 109 111 112 0.90%
76 Chongqing Asia 96 104 103 -1.00%
77 Dalian Asia 89 93 98 5.40%
78 Ho Chi Minh City Asia 90 95 97 2.10%
79 Kiev Europe 102 108 97 -10.20%
80 St Petersburg Europe 99 101 93 -7.90%
81 Venice Europe 86 87 86 -1.10%
82 Bangalore Asia 70 75 78 4.00%
83 Fuzhou Asia 67 72 75 4.20%
84 Nairobi Africa 65 69 71 2.90%
85 Xi’an Asia 61 67 69 3.00%
86 Xiamen Asia 60 65 68 4.60%
87 Qingdao Asia 65 64 66 3.10%
88 Chennai Asia 46 49 51 4.10%
89 Suzhou Asia 42 45 46 2.20%
90 Hyderabad Asia 36 39 41 5.10%
91 Ningbo Asia 35 38 38 0.00%
92 Foshan Asia 25 27 28 3.70%
93 Dongguan Asia 24 25 26 4.00%
94 Jiangmen Asia 23 25 26 4.00%
95 Taizhou Asia 20 22 23 4.50%
96 Ordos Asia 22 23 23 0.00%
97 Abuja Africa 22 23 22 -4.30%
98 Ahmedabad Asia #N/A 20 21 5.00%
99 Marrakesh Africa 15 15 15 0.00%
100 Kano Africa 10 10 10 0.00%

 

 

