There is a split developing in how people use different social media sites for work.

Where as once Facebook was reserved for fun and LinkedIn for business, the two are increasingly overlapping — with Facebook beginning to come out ahead.

[yop_poll id="12"]

Though most wealth managers still do not use social media to handle and respond to client queries, they have started to recognise the value of social platforms, particularly Facebook, when promoting their brands. However, the private bankers themselves prefer LinkedIn over Facebook.

Verdict Financial’s Global Wealth Managers Survey found differences between the way social media is used by at the relationship manager (RM) and company level.

When asked what is your company’s preferred social media platform for promoting your brand 38 percent of RMs said their company chooses Facebook.

Select list(s): Administrative & Support Services Aerospace Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing Automotive Business Services Chemicals Communications Community, Social and Personal services Construction Digital, Creative & Information Services Education Equipment First name Last name Company Name

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://www.verdict.co.uk//chart-embed-page/?id=1464" style="width: 513px;height: 400px;border: none;"></iframe>

Share this chart Tweet

View similar charts View this report and others on Global Data

The service of first choice for most wealth managers is Facebook, which is much preferred over LinkedIn. On a global level, 72.6 percent of wealth management companies working with high net worth (HNW) clients use social media to promote their brands.

In a recent article in Private Banker International (PBI), Stephen Light, executive director of digital private banking at Coutts, told PBI that Facebook uptake has been a surprise — giving the private bank three times more traffic and engagement back to its other web services than Twitter.

Contrary to this observed trend, the RMs prefer LinkedIn for business and build a trusted community but reach out to people initially on Facebook.

When asked what the main social media platform used by a relationship managers when contacting prospects, a surprising amount opted for Facebook.

[visualizer id="1482"]

Local platforms provide significant brand-promotion opportunities as well, and this is the case not only in markets such as China (where access to global platforms might be restricted), but also, for instance, in Switzerland. Country-specific platforms are also widely used by RMs to build their own personal brand.

Regardless of the preferred platform, the usage of social media is forecast to increase in the foreseeable future. As 78 percent of consumers with investments browse through social media platforms at least once a day, wealth managers have no choice but to engage with this audience.

There is a split developing in how people use different social media sites for work.

Where as once Facebook was reserved for fun and LinkedIn for business, the two are increasingly overlapping — with Facebook beginning to come out ahead.

[yop_poll id="12"]

Though most wealth managers still do not use social media to handle and respond to client queries, they have started to recognise the value of social platforms, particularly Facebook, when promoting their brands. However, the private bankers themselves prefer LinkedIn over Facebook.

Verdict Financial’s Global Wealth Managers Survey found differences between the way social media is used by at the relationship manager (RM) and company level.

When asked what is your company’s preferred social media platform for promoting your brand 38 percent of RMs said their company chooses Facebook.

[visualizer id="1464"]

The service of first choice for most wealth managers is Facebook, which is much preferred over LinkedIn. On a global level, 72.6 percent of wealth management companies working with high net worth (HNW) clients use social media to promote their brands.

Verdict Email The issues you care about

In a recent article in Private Banker International (PBI), Stephen Light, executive director of digital private banking at Coutts, told PBI that Facebook uptake has been a surprise — giving the private bank three times more traffic and engagement back to its other web services than Twitter.

Contrary to this observed trend, the RMs prefer LinkedIn for business and build a trusted community but reach out to people initially on Facebook.

When asked what the main social media platform used by a relationship managers when contacting prospects, a surprising amount opted for Facebook.

Select list(s): Administrative & Support Services Aerospace Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing Automotive Business Services Chemicals Communications Community, Social and Personal services Construction Digital, Creative & Information Services Education Equipment First name Last name Company Name

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://www.verdict.co.uk//chart-embed-page/?id=1482" style="width: 513px;height: 400px;border: none;"></iframe>

Share this chart Tweet

View similar charts View this report and others on Global Data

Local platforms provide significant brand-promotion opportunities as well, and this is the case not only in markets such as China (where access to global platforms might be restricted), but also, for instance, in Switzerland. Country-specific platforms are also widely used by RMs to build their own personal brand.

Regardless of the preferred platform, the usage of social media is forecast to increase in the foreseeable future. As 78 percent of consumers with investments browse through social media platforms at least once a day, wealth managers have no choice but to engage with this audience.