Renowned property developer Irvine Sellar passed away this weekend at the age of 82.

After starting work on his father’s market stall in Petticoat Lane, Sellar went on to have a varied career, heading up the Sellar Group, and changing the way the London skyline looked forever.

Here are four landmark London buildings that would be very different were it not for Sellar and his vision.

The Shard

The tallest occupied building in the UK and an iconic part of the London skyline, Sellar was most well-known for developing the Shard.

The 95-storey skyscraper was given the green light in 2003, and was completed in 2012 after four years of construction.

The building’s occupancy is a mixture of offices, including Al Jazeera UK and South Hook Gas, as well as restaurants including Duck and Waffle and the Shangri-La hotel, Europe’s first elevated hotel.

The News Building

The News Building is a 17-storey building next to the Shard and London Bridge station, let entirely to News UK.

It was designed by architect Renzo Piano, who was also responsible for The Shard, and is in keeping with the glass facade of it’s slightly taller cousin.

The likes of The Wall Street Journal and The Times call this building home.

It also has one of London’s largest roof terraces on the 14th floor.

London Bridge Quarter

The £2bn London Bridge Quarter is still undergoing development, surrounded by The Shard and The News Building.

It is a prime location next to London Bridge station which is being rebuilt to provide more space and facilities to the 54m passengers that use the station every year.

Once completed, around 12,500 people will be working in the quarter whilst plans for a 27-storey residential building have been submitted.

Paddington Cube

Sellar Group’s current project, the Paddington Cube was going to be the Shard of west London at 65 storeys before it had to be revised to a smaller, 14 storeys after opposition from local residents.

It is part of a collaboration between Sellar’s company and Great Western Developments and is set to bring 4,000 new jobs to Paddington, as well as a £65m investment in a new Bakerloo line station and ticket hall in the district.

When plans for the development were submitted, Sellar said: