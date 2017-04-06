GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the retail industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Amazon is considering opening physical stores for its furniture offer. This step is essential if it wants to make it work.

While Amazon’s growth has been phenomenal, it is only a marginal player in the UK furniture market.

While many new entrants to the furniture market began life online, they have all opened at least one showroom to allow customers to experience products in person.

While customers are becoming more comfortable about buying furniture online, stores are still important.

As the furniture buying process becomes increasingly multichannel, Amazon’s market share gains will be stunted without stores.

Following from the launch of Amazon’s cashier-free grocery offer, Amazon Go, and the opening of its fifth physical books store in Chicago, the next sector that Amazon is considering opening physical stores for is furniture, and it has already launched a credit offer on purchases over £400 in order to encourage big ticket sales.

Amazon online range is overwhelming for consumers

Amazon furniture needs to overcome the lack of tangibility and increase awareness. While range remains important to customers, a more curated offer is rising is becoming more important to customers.

By including more design-led pieces in these outlets, Amazon can change brand perceptions and encourage customers to use Amazon as more of a point of inspiration rather than an end point after conducting research elsewhere.

Stores would also force Amazon to curate its vast online furniture offer.

As of March 2017, the company sold over 6,500 products listed under sofas and couches, more than 27,000 mattresses and nearly 10,000 coffee tables.

Latest Global Data findings show that the number of shoppers buying from a retailer due to its wider range fell by 7.2 percentage points between 2014 and 2016.

For bedroom furniture, 17.1 percent of shoppers in 2016 said they bought from a retailer as it curated its offer well, up 6.4 percentage points on 2015.

While the use of filters will help narrow down this range, the prospect of going through such a vast range discourages many from considering Amazon.

Being forced to curate in stores will force Amazon to bring its best pieces forward.

Offering augmented or virtual reality instore will drive footfall but not help conversion

Visual merchandising will be a key consideration for Amazon to establish brand perceptions for its relatively unknown offer.

It is, reportedly, aiming to achieve this with the use of augmented and virtual reality enabling customers to visualise the product in their own home.

While this will help drive footfall into store, it remains to be seen how much this will convince customers to buy from Amazon.

While DFS, IKEA and Bathstore have launched augmented reality, the lack of take up elsewhere indicates that its impact is marginal.

Sofa.com demonstrates how to succeed in the physical space

If Amazon were to look for a case study on how to make its physical offer work, it should look towards Sofa.com.

It currently operates seven stores which have done an excellent job of building brand awareness, with 73 percent of sales over the 12 weeks to 9 January 2017 coming from new customers, which contributed to a sales increase of 28 percent over the same period.