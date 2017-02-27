Last night’s 89th Academy Awards demonstrated a shift from the usual celebrations.

After the previous years’ criticism of the event revolving around the #OscarsSoWhite contoversy, it appears the Academy decided to take note of the amazing work being done by people of colour in the film business.

Despite a slight mishap, Moonlight took home the coveted best picture award, while Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an award at the event, picking up the best supporting actor statue for his role in the film.

As well Viola Davis won best supporting actress for her role in the film adaptation of Fences, her third Academy Award nomination.

It wasn’t just people of colour who were making waves at this year’s Oscars.

Tech companies Amazon and Netflix sent ripples through Hollywood as both were awarded a slice of Oscar glory.

Amazon Studios, a unit of the Seattle-based company, won three Oscars last night: best actor and best original screenplay for Manchester By The Sea which the company paid $10m for at Sundance; and best foreign language film for the Iranian drama The Salesman, which Amazon distributed in the US and Canada.

Netflix meanwhile, picked up an Oscar in the documentary short-subject category for Netflix original, The White Helmets, which follows volunteer rescue workers and their work trying to save civilians in Syria and Turkey.

This demonstrates the two companies’ attempts to fully disrupt the film industry.

Netflix and Amazon Prime have already changed the way we watch TV, shifting viewers away from traditional channels to the streaming services with shows such as House of Cards, Mr. Robot, and Transparent which have all picked up their fair few awards from Emmys to Golden Globes.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore told Reuters:

“It will make them a must-subscribe destination for film fans.”

Netflix achieved huge growth in 2016 by adding 130 countries to its roster, although this raised concerns that this kind of growth would not be sustainable year-on-year.

Now that it is in the Oscar-winning business though, we could see subscriber figures grow more organically.

This could be the same for Amazon.

Of the 54m Amazon Prime account holders in the US, almost 20 percent said they had never used the video service, according to a survey by CutCableToday.

However, as the platform will be including Manchester By The Sea on its roster later this year, Prime could see more customers signing up and actually using its streaming services.