Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

Tech giant Amazon will offer a new perk to Amazon Prime subscribers in the UK — the chance to buy tickets for live gigs.

Amazon Prime membership costs £79.00 ($102) a year or £7.99 a month. Existing benefits include unlimited same-day delivery on a wide variety of products as well as free online streaming services.

The first “Prime Live Event” will be a Blondie concert at the Round Chapel in Hackney, London, on 23 May.

“We are excited to be performing at the first Prime Live Event marking 40 years since our first gig in the UK,” said Blondie’s lead singer, Debbie Harry. “The Round Chapel is an intimately warm and beautiful room allowing our fans to get up close and personal.”

After Blondie, Alison Moyet, one of the biggest pop stars of the 1980s, will also perform at the 750-capacity Round Chapel on 12 June, followed by a Texas set at Porchester Hall four days later.

Georgian-British folk-pop singer Katie Melua will play next on 25 and 26 July at Cadogan Hall in London.

Each live event will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video, Amazon’s international film and TV service.

Amazon has an estimated 75m to 80m Prime subscribers — almost 50m are in the US, according to IHS Markit, a UK-based analytics company.

“The expectation is that video is driving the overall Prime subscription base,” said Tom Morrod an analyst at IHS Markit, who expects Amazon to hit 40m video users by the end of 2017.

If live events prove to be a hit with Prime subscribers in the UK, Amazon will roll out the initiative to the US before considering other markets.

Tickets priced between £75 to £150 for Blondie go on sale at 9am London time on May 11 via Amazon’s new ticketing portal.

Amazon’s latest 7-inch touchscreen version of its Echo smart speaker could launch today, The Mirror reported.