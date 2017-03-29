These three things will change the world today.

1. Brexit day is here: Article 50 will be filed today

The British prime minister Theresa May has launched the proceedings that will see the UK officially withdraw from the European Union.

Under Article 50 proceedings, May has to formally notify EU council president Donald Tusk that the UK is leaving the EU in a letter.

May has two years to decide the leaving terms with the union before 29 March 2019 when the relationship is officially terminated.

In a speech today, the prime minister is expected to say:

“Now that the decision has been made to leave the EU, it is time to come together. When I sit around the negotiating table in the months ahead, I will represent every person in the whole United Kingdom – young and old, rich and poor, city, town, country and all the villages and hamlets in between.”

The EU is unhappy with the situation and said the Brexit bill for the UK could end up being around £50bn, in order to deter other countries from leading.

Read more: Here’s what to expect once Article 50 is triggered

2. Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S8 today

After months of speculation, Samsung is ready to announce its new smartphone, the Galaxy S8.

It will be an opportunity for the brand to prove itself after the launch of its last device, the Galaxy Note 7, went up in flames. As well, its major rival Apple has just been named the top smartphone maker in the world, heaping the pressure on Samsung even more.

Rumours state that the new phone will have an edge-to-edge display, will come in two sizes, and feature Samsung’s new intelligent assistant software Bixby. It is also expected to have a headphone jack, unlike Apple’s iPhone 7 device.

The announcement will begin at 4pm today. You can livestream the event on Samsung’s website.

3. French ex-prime minister gives Macron his vote

As the race for the next French president heats up, former prime minister Manuel Valls has said he will vote for centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

This is a break from tradition, as Valls is a socialist and yet has decided to switch his allegiance from the election’s socialist candidate

Valls has said he wants to do all he can to ensure that the National Front leader, Marine Le Pen, who is second place in the polls, does not win.