Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to revolutionise healthcare, but this is only the beginning of a new era — we will see an unimaginable potential coming to fruition over the next several years.

This phenomenon is often referred to as the fourth industrial revolution.

The amount of big data is accumulating at an enormous speed and only AI has the capacity to deal with this tremendous volume of information, which surpasses trillions of gigabytes.

One of the top AI players in the healthcare space is Google’s AI company, DeepMind, which is already transforming eye care in the UK.

In collaboration with the NHS, the company is developing a machine learning system that can recognise early signs of degenerative eye conditions.

Another top player in the AI healthcare space, IBM Watson, with its project WatsonPaths, uses computing technologies and an AI algorithm to help medical professionals make fast and accurate decisions from electronic medical records.

Already applied in the diagnostics of medical images and the analysis of the big data, AI also has the potential to help physicians design treatment plans for every individual patient.

New cures will be discovered faster and faster as the science of genomics is being accelerated beyond our imagination.

Clinical trials will be completely revolutionised as billions of people are already using novel technologies such as smartphones or wearable devices, which collect a copious amount of data about patients.

AI algorithms are able to detect useful patterns based on millions of data points, which can help detect signs of disease very early. Many devastating diseases are diagnosed too late and early detection of some patterns of the disease would save many lives.

There are currently over 100 companies that are applying AI algorithms and predictive analytics to healthcare; many of these companies are start-ups, and each year their number is exponentially increasing.

This system revolution that we are currently witnessing will change the world in a profound and unpredictable way, and this is already happening faster than anyone could imagine.