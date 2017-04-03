GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the healthcare industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Well-established drug development powerhouses Roche, Celgene, and Novartis are the biggest pharma firms by oncology revenue right now and are set to hold onto the top spots over the next five years.

Of the top ten companies, AstraZeneca is forecast to jump from ninth place to sixth, right behind Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://www.verdict.co.uk/chart-embed-page/?id=10086" style="width: 513px;height: 400px;border: none;"></iframe>

Share this chart Tweet

View similar charts View this report and others on Global Data

AstraZeneca shows the largest increase in oncology drug revenue among the top ten revenue generators, with a 3.6–fold increase by 2021.

The other companies’ revenue increases will range from 1.2-fold to 2.4-fold over the same period of time.

Interestingly, Roche—with the largest revenue in 2016, as well as the largest projected for 2021—and AstraZeneca, with the largest growth among the top ten, are both invested in developing immune checkpoint modulators.

Merck while not within the top ten, is forecast to demonstrate a significant increase in oncology revenue by 2021 due mainly to a projected six-fold increase in revenue for its immune checkpoint modulator.

AbbVie is projected to demonstrate a healthy 3.5-fold increase in revenue in 2021, due primarily to the launch of various targeted therapies over the five-year period.