GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Millennials — those aged between 18 and 34 — are leading more demanding lifestyles than previous generations, which is draining energy levels and driving the need to rejuvenate rather than intoxicate.

Millennials are more conscious of their alcohol intake than Baby Boomers and Gen X-ers, which suggests a health movement is occurring within younger generations.

Globally, 27 percent of millennials have said they are actively trying to reduce their alcohol consumption.

This is higher than any other age group and eight percentage points more than senior drinkers (over 65s) and could mean there is a gap in the market here.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://www.verdict.co.uk/chart-embed-page/?id=11353" style="width: 513px;height: 400px;border: none;"></iframe>

Share this chart Tweet

View similar charts View this report and others on Global Data

In addition, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics, the proportion of young adults who do not drink alcohol rose by more than 40 percent between 2005 and 2013.