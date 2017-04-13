Millennials — those aged between 18 and 34 — are leading more demanding lifestyles than previous generations, which is draining energy levels and driving the need to rejuvenate rather than intoxicate.
Millennials are more conscious of their alcohol intake than Baby Boomers and Gen X-ers, which suggests a health movement is occurring within younger generations.
Globally, 27 percent of millennials have said they are actively trying to reduce their alcohol consumption.
This is higher than any other age group and eight percentage points more than senior drinkers (over 65s) and could mean there is a gap in the market here.
In addition, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics, the proportion of young adults who do not drink alcohol rose by more than 40 percent between 2005 and 2013.