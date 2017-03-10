Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business

These three things will have an impact on the wider world.

1.Bitcoin revolution?

Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) to track the price of bitcoin.

If the the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves the listing, it could change how many investors regard the digital currency.

The SEC must decide if the BATS stock exchange can change its rules to offer a bitcoin ETF, which would let people buy bitcoin like a common stock.

The ETF is the creation of the Winklevoss twins, who once fought a legal case with Mark Zuckerberg for control of Facebook, and now own a large stock of bitcoins.

The SEC’s bitcoin decision, which is over three years in the making, is expected later today.

2. EU officials to discuss WikiLeaks in California

EU officials will meet with tech companies in California later today to discuss how best to crackdown on terrorism and crime.

The meeting comes amid tension surrounding the WikiLeaks documents published earlier this week showing that the CIA developed tools to hack Apple and Android phones, computers and internet-connected televisions.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner responsible for migration and home affairs, will visit the offices of Facebook, Google and Twitter in California.

The commissioner will be joined by a number of EU counter-terrorism officials, who will discuss the WikiLeaks revelations with the Silicon Valley giants.

3. Buhari back in Nigeria after medical tests

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari will returned home after extended medical leave in London.

The 74-year-old flew into an air force base in Nigeria’s northern city of Kaduna from London this morning.

The president said he was “feeling much better now” but added that further medical tests would be required.