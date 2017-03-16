These three things will have an impact on the wider world:

1. BoE set to hold steady

The Bank of England (BoE) is set to keep interest rates on hold in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting later today as Britain prepares to kick off formal divorce proceedings with the EU.

It will be the last MPC before British prime minister Theresa May triggers Article 50.

The outgoing deputy governor Charlotte Hogg will vote for the first and most likely last time, after her resignation announcement earlier this week.

The Bank’s US counterpart, the Federal Reserve, raised benchmark interest rates for the third time in a decade on Wednesday by 0.25 percent.

2. Trump’s budget outline puts military spending first

US president Donald Trump will announce the outline of his his fiscal year 2018 budget. He is expected to propose a big increase in military spending, while slashing domestic programs and foreign aid.

Some of Trump’s plans include a $1.5bn grant to build a border wall with Mexico and $2bn for nuclear weapons.

Congress, controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans, is likely to make amendments to Trump’s funding suggestions.

Moderate Republicans have already opposed potential cuts to popular domestic programs such as home-heating subsidies, clean-water projects and job training.

“The president wants to spend more money on defense, more money securing the border, more money enforcing the laws, and more money on school choice, without adding to the deficit,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said yesterday to reporters. “If they have a different way to accomplish that, we are more than interested in talking to them,”

3. The Great Barrier Reef under threat

Unless steps are not taken to reduce global warming, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef will be ruined, according to research published in the science journal Nature.

Coral bleaching – or loss of algae – in 2016 was the worst on record.