Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

US technology giants Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook have taken the top five places in a new ranking of the world’s most valuable brands.

Google has held on to its top spot with a brand value of more than $245bn, while online retailer turned pretty much everything Amazon — whose share price topped $1,000 for the first time last week — rose three places to number four after achieving the highest dollar value growth.

The 2017 BrandZ Top 100 brands ranking has been released today by advertising giant WPP and Kantar Millward Brown and is based on a combination of millions of consumer interviews and each company’s financial performance.

Scroll down for the full list

Google, Apple and Microsoft retain the top three positions, growing their brand value seven percent to $245.6bn, three percent to $234.7bn and 18 percent to $143.2bn respectively over the past year.

Facebook (5th) meanwhile grew 27 percent to $129.8bn.

The combined brand value of the top five of the ranking makes up 25 percent of the lists brand value, emphasising the tech giants’ dominant positions with consumers.

In the UK Vodafone headed the top ten, followed by HSBC, Shell, BT and BP.

Adidas was found to be the world’s fastest growing brand, with its value increasing by 58 percent to $8.3bn.

What’s changed since last year’s ranking?

China now has one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Shenzhen-based tech firm Tencent — parent of the hugely popular WeChat, app — has broken into a ranking of the top 10 for the first time.

Other tech-related newcomers to the top 100 group include YouTube, Salesforce, Netflix and Snapchat.

David Roth, CEO of EMEA and Asia for WPP, said: