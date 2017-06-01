Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Brazil’s economy has emerged from its worst recession on record, with the economy growing by one percent in the first quarter.

This marks the country’s first quarter-on-quarter growth following eight straight quarters of contraction.

The performance was led by a strong performance of the agricultural sector, and was in-line with market expectations. From a year earlier, the economy contracted 0.4 percent, the national statistics institute said in a statement.

The government insists that the quarter marks the beginning of a recovery, supported by its efforts to pass measures aimed at restoring public finances.

Ratings agencies have warned they may downgrade Brazil, and banks from Goldman Sachs to Itau Unibanco are sounding the alarm of a possible double-dip.

What does this mean for the country’s corruption scandal?

The latest numbers offer some reprieve to embattled president Michel Temer as he resists calls for his resignation over corruption allegations.

While the government claims it is on track with its reforms the latest corruption scandal has jeopardised Temer’s reform agenda, as well as the country’s economic prospects.

Analysts at Capital Economics wrote: