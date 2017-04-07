British actor Michael Caine announced this week that he voted to leave the European Union last June.

He told Sky News in an interview that leaving the EU: “wasn’t about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom.”

Which other celebrities wanted the UK to leave the EU?

Bernie Ecclestone

The head of Formula One said that the Brexit vote wouldn’t hurt racing and therefore he saw no harm in voting for it.

“I have been a supporter of this all the way through. I think it’s the best thing. We should be ruling ourselves,” he said.

Since the Brexit vote, Ecclestone has also said that Putin should run the European Union.

Donald Trump

Back when he was merely a celebrity-turned Presidential election campaigner, Trump was very vocal that Brexit was a good thing for the UK. Since he became the US president, he has stood by this decision.

Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016

Elaine Paige

Musical star Elaine Paige spoke out against EU rules concerning the shape of bananas, as well as immigration. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph ahead of the vote last June, Paige said:

“I refuse to let anyone dictate the shape of my bananas! This referendum is a way of managing our own borders and clamping down on immigration. Not asylum, mind you, we must always grant asylum to legitimate refugees. But we are a small country, and we can’t just welcome all-comers who turn up.”

Elizabeth Hurley

Liz Hurley may have had the best reason to vote Brexit ever. In an interview ahead of the referendum, the actress said:

“If it means we can go back to using decent lightbulbs and choose high-powered hairdryers and vacuum cleaners if we so wish, I’m joining Brexit for sure.”

Ian Botham

Former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham was very vocal against the European Union and since then has been vocal against those who voted Remain. Ahead of the referendum, Botham said:

“The people coming into our country, they don’t seem to have come over with a job, any qualifications, they just turn up. I think it will get cluttered. I want my grandchildren to enjoy this country as much as I have, and that must mean freedom to move around as they want.”

Joan Collins

Dame Joan Collins said that she believes Britain has become overcrowded, which was her reasoning for supporting Brexit. She told the Daily Mail:

‘Yes, I do feel we should leave. I think we want our sovereignty and we want to make our own laws. This country is very different from the country I grew up in. I’ve seen a big change. This is a tiny island. There are too many people coming in and we’re going to sink into the sea with so many people.”

John Cleese

The Monty Python and Fawlty Towers actor said last June that he intended to vote for Brexit. His vote appeared to be on the lines of the need to reform the union.

If I thought there was any chance of major reform in the EU,I’d vote to stay in.But there isn’t.Sad.Sorry,Paddy. — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 11, 2016

Roger Daltry

Roger Daltry, frontman of The Who, wrote a piece in the Mirror before the vote last June to explain his decision to leave. He said:

“I’m not anti-European but I am anti the present way we are being governed in Europe. The whole system has been corrupted by political ego and massive government overreach.”

Sol Campbell

The former England defender said that his decision for Brexit was as a result of freedom of movement rules. Campbell said that Premier League teams were bringing in “mediocre” overseas players at the expense of English players.