The Liberal Democrat manifesto will offer the British public a chance to reverse Brexit.

The party, with only nine seats in Parliament, is appealing to Remainers and those who may have voted to leave but now regret their decision.

Forty-eight percent of Britons who who voted to stay in the EU last June.

“You don’t have to accept Theresa May and Nigel Farage’s extreme version of Brexit that will wreck the future for you, your family, your schools and hospitals,” Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader said. “You should have your say on the Brexit deal in a referendum. And if you don’t like the deal you should be able to reject it and choose to remain in Europe.”

A YouGov survey for The Times published last month found that 45 percent of UK participants think that leaving the EU was the wrong decision.

Some of the other Liberal Democrat manifesto promises include the legalisation of cannabis, saving money on police enforcement.

The drug would also be subject to taxation, helping to generate £1bn.

The party is appealing directly to young people in a variety of ways, including a pledge to invest $9bn in schools and discounted bus passes for 16 to 21-year-olds.

Reinstating housing benefit for 18 to 21-year-olds is also central to the Liberal Democrat manifesto.