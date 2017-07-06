Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

The UK should stay in the single market and customs union during the Brexit transition period after 2019, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday.

The CBI represents nearly 190,000 British businesses.

“This is not about whether we are leaving the EU, it is about how,” Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the CBI, said in a speech at the London School of Economics (LSE). “Once the Article 50 clock strikes midnight on 29 March 2019 the UK will leave the EU.”

“This common-sense approach would bring continuity to firms in the UK and the EU and protect investment today,” she added.

The manufacturers’ organisation EEF and the TUC trade union, which represents more than 5.6m British workers lended their support to CBI’s recommendations.

“It’s crucial that we get the transition right as we leave the EU,” a TUC spokesman said.

However, Patrick Minford, chairman of the Economists for Free Trade, an organisation which puts forwards the view that the UK’s optimal Brexit path is outside the single market and customs union, disagrees with the CBI’s proposals.

“They are constantly arguing for remain through the back door and this sounds like the same thing,” he told the BBC.

UK chancellor Philip Hammond has renewed his calls for a transition period after 2019.