Cadbury’s long-loved Freddo chocolate bar is to increase its price to 30p from 2017, stirring some angry reaction from fans.

In the 1990s it was sold at 10p per piece, and is expected to reach 30p in 2017. If Freddo prices continue to rise at a consistent rate, by 2030 it will be expected be sold at 38p. It would be just 20p if the price had risen in line with inflation.

However, the price increase on its own does not seem that high.

The outrage is heightened by the fact that consumers have already been experiencing major changes to some of the classic chocolate ranges in recent years.

Last year Cadbury owner Mondelez announced the reduction in weight for long-seller Toblerone. It was the first time consumers had seen a drastic change to the chocolate bar.

Earlier this year Nestle and Mars announced that they are planning to shrink the size of their current chocolate lines by 20 per cent to tackle obesity.

The increase in the price of Freddo is the straw that broke the camels back.

Even though Mondelez explained the changes as being due to an increase in commodity prices and production costs, naturally, people are left wondering if Brexit is to blame.

Currently, UK inflation way over the Bank of England’s target of two percent, clocking in at 2.3 percent last month, mainly due to the fall in the value of the pound.

This means that consumer purchasing power has become weaker. People have been bracing themselves for change for a number of months, while concerns over economic and Brexit uncertainties take hold.

All that aside, people don’t care about the why, they just want their full size, same price Freddo to be available forever.