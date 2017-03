GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The Costa Rican governemnt is strongly pushing broadband.

It’s thought broadband lines will surpass dial-up by 2018, and reach 1m by year-end 2021, for a population penetration of 20 percent.

In 2015 it issued a development plan for internet connectivity to improve national welfare and economic growth.

During 2016, over 60,000 broadband accesses were added, giving Costa Rica a broadband penetration of population of 13 percent.