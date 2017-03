GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Driven by the country’s rapid economic growth and urbanisation, young, newly affluent Indian’s are increasingly opting for quick, on-the-go food.

Over the next five years, growth in takeaway sales will outpace growth in restaurant revenue.

Online delivery services will also continue to become more prevalent, as better internet access allows expansion beyond cities.