Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba launched its voice-controlled smart speaker on Wednesday.

Competing with the likes of Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Echo, Tmall Genie can be used to play music, run third-party apps and buy goods from Alibaba’s online stores.

Tmall Genie’s low price of $73.42 differentiates the product from market competitors.

Most smart speakers retail between $120 to $180.

For the time being, Tmall Genie will be sold in China, and understand commands only in Mandarin.

The device will be available in black or white from August 8.

Tencent — China’s biggest technology company by market capitalisation, announced it also has a smart speaker in the development stage.

Nearly 36m Americans will use a smart speaker at least once a month this year, according to data and research company eMarketer.

Shipments of intelligent home speakers increased by nearly 600 percent to 4.2m units in the fourth quarter, AdAge reported.