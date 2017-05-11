Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

Apple’s market cap reached $800bn for the first time on Monday, prompting suggestions that the tech giant could soon become the world’s first trillion dollar company.

Brian White, an analyst at investment banking firm Drexel Hamilton said Apple has “proven its resilience through its unique ability to develop hardware, software and services that work seamlessly together.”

He boosted the company’s price target to $202 a share — the highest on Wall Street.

To put the trillion dollar figure into perspective, in 2012, only 15 economies in the world had gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding $1trn.

All the gold mined in the world in a year is worth about $115bn.

Verdict takes a look at some of the biggest companies expected to reach the trillion dollar mark in the near future, giving ratings out of 10 as to how likely each company is to hit the target.

Amazon

Amazon, the American e-commerce website founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 is currently valued at $424bn.

The company’s stock price has increased by 48 percent over the past year, and is now trading at a record high of more than $887 a share.

“Amazon is likely to be one of the first trillion-dollar market cap companies; it’s just a question of when, not if, in our view,” a Barclays equity research team led by Ross Sandler said in March. “Amazon is arguably the best story in the space, with the most open-ended growth opportunity and most highly functional organization.”

Verdict rating: 7/10

Alphabet

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is currently worth about $650bn, with almost all its revenue coming from its online advertising business.

The US conglomerate owns the likes of YouTube, the video-sharing website and DeepMind, a British artificial intelligence company.

Verdict rating: 8/10

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has a market cap of $434.7bn and a user base approaching 2bn.

When asked what company he thought would be the first to reach a trillion dollar market cap, financial analyst Carter Worth told CNBC: “If I had to pick between Apple and Facebook, I’m going Facebook.”

Verdict rating: 9/10

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco is Saudi Arabia’s state energy company and it controls an estimated 18 percent of global oil reserves.

If oil prices and production are favourable, Aramco could be the world’s first trillion-dollar company, according to the Financial Times.

Verdict rating: 6/10

Tesla

Tesla is a major American car maker, energy storage company, and solar panel manufacturer based in Palo Alto, California.

Last month, Tesla surpassed rival Ford’s market cap by $3.1bn, becoming the second-largest automaker in the US, after General Motors (GM).

At the time, Tesla shares rose as much as $313.73, pushing its market cap to $51.17bn, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Billionaire investor Ron Baron has over 1.6m shares in Tesla and believes the company is headed towards a trillion dollar valuation.

“In 2020, we are going to make from present prices four times our money and I think that in 2025, we could make another triple. And in 2030, it could be another triple,” the founder of Baron Capital told CNBC in February.

Verdict rating: 5/10

Microsoft

Microsoft is an American multinational tech company headquartered in Washington has a market cap of $529bn.

After Microsoft’s 26.2bn acquisition of LinkedIn last year, Equities.com analyst Michael Markowski said Microsoft would be the first digital company to reach a trillion dollar market cap.

Aside from the Linkedin deal, Markowski cited other reasons for his prediction, including Microsoft’s free cash flow yield.

Verdict rating: 6/10

Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas company. The American company, headquartered in Texas has a market cap of $348bn.

Verdict rating: 4/10

Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett, the world’s second-richest man after Bill Gates is the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, which has a market cap of $403.3bn.

Jay Gelb, an analyst with Barclays, told the Financial Times last week that while the company’s first quarter results were shy of his expectations, Berkshire was “well-positioned in our view to benefit from an improving economy, higher short-term interest rates, and potential future accretive acquisitions.”

Verdict rating: 5/10

Johnson and Johnson

The American pharmaceutical giant is the biggest healthcare company in the world. Founded in 1886 has a market cap of $330.8bn.

The company unveiled its biggest deal in its 130-year history in January, buying Swiss biotech company Actelion for $30bn.

Verdict rating: 4/10