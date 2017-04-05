GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Telecoms companies in sub-Saharan Africa have traditionally focused on voice and data connectivity but are increasingly expanding to offer wider IT services.

This means data centres.

However, high prices have proven to be a pretty big barrier for many potential customers. Monthly rental prices per rack in Kenya are around $2,000, almost twice as high as the US and UK.

However, providers are coming up with ways to entice clients, offering things like access to a reliable power supply, a feature that is particularly important in a region plagued by unreliable national electricity grids.