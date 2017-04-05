Telecoms companies in sub-Saharan Africa have traditionally focused on voice and data connectivity but are increasingly expanding to offer wider IT services.
This means data centres.
However, high prices have proven to be a pretty big barrier for many potential customers. Monthly rental prices per rack in Kenya are around $2,000, almost twice as high as the US and UK.
However, providers are coming up with ways to entice clients, offering things like access to a reliable power supply, a feature that is particularly important in a region plagued by unreliable national electricity grids.