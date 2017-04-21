GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the retail industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Discount players such as B&M and Home Bargains have rapidly expanded in recent years. And they aren’t slowing down.

The discounters are snapping up retail park space as other traditional big box retailers have fallen out of the market or the likes of B&Q have chosen to reduce the number of large stores in their portfolio.

Often in secondary retail park locations, lower rents and large units have ensured that out of town shopping parks are an attractive choice for value players, which have an increasing product range to display as they expand more into homeware, DIY and gardening and need to drive maximum profit from low margin products.

As well as multi-sector discounters, Aldi and Lidl have also increased their retail park presence, with landlords keen to bring in retailers with a wide appeal to drive footfall and anchor the development.

The value grocers have driven growth in the food sector, and stolen share from Asda and Tesco, and it’s expected this to continue.

Consumers’ shrinking budgets will maintain the discounters’ appeal over the next five years, as shoppers will rely on them for everyday essentials — fuelling further store openings as demands for accessibility rise.