Snap’s day has come.

The parent company of Snapchat — Snap Inc — has floated on the New York Stock Exchange in the biggest tech stock market listing since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba came to town in 2014.

And it’s got off to quite a good start with shares jumping by more than 40 percent to over $24 and valuing it at over $30bn.

To put that in perspective Deutsche Bank, which, despite its troubles in recent years, turned over $31bn in revenue last year, is valued at $28bn.

Snap generated $404.5m in revenue in 2016, a huge increase on $58.7m in 2015.

Its average revenue per US user during the last three months of 2016 was $2.15.

Snapchat raised some $3.4bn at $17 a share after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) last night.

The companies two founders, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, are now worth more than $5bn each.

In comparison

Facebook priced its shares at $38 when it went public in 2012, and Twitter went public at $26 per share.

But while Twitter ended its first day of trading at a healthy $44.94, Facebook was virtually flat with a share price of $38.23, which analysts attributed to a too-high share price.

Snapchat has faced repeated questions over whether it’s more similar to Facebook or Twitter.

While Facebook shares are now worth a stonking $136 each, Twitter’s have slumped to a woeful $15.