The biggest event in the gaming industry, the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3, takes place this week in Los Angeles.

It’s a chance for gamers and console developers to get together and talk about the new releases that will come out over the next few months.

Here are some of the big announcements from this year’s event.

1. EA

EA was one of the first to kick of this year’s E3. It showcased footage from its highly anticipated Star Wars Battlefront II and details about its next Madden NFL game.

The company’s share price has been riding high since the announcements, it hit an all-time high of 116.04 on Thursday and it’s currently at 109.98.

Mizhuo Securities analysts San Phan said the event was “incrementally positive” for the games company.

2. Microsoft

This year’s E3 was the chance for Microsoft to announce its new 4k console, the Xbox One X.

The new console, expected to be the most powerful one ever, will be available worldwide on November 7, for $499 in the US and £449 in the UK.

As well as this, the Bill Gates-owned conglomerate took the time to announce 42 new games, of which 22 are console exclusive.

Microsoft has been enjoying a fairly stable share price off the back of this. It opened at 70.02 today and has managed to reach 70.65 at the time of writing.

3. Sony

Whilst everyone was celebrating the announcement of the Xbox One X, Sony was pushing the new games it will be releasing on PlayStation 4 this year’s conference.

As well, it was revealed last week that Sony has sold 1m virtual reality (VR) headsets since they were released last year and it will be adding games such as Skyrim to its VR line-up.

Sony’s shares are at one of the highest they’ve been for the past three months – going from 33 a share, up to 36.

4. Nintendo

Nintendo has been having a really good year after the release of the Switch pushed its share price to a seven-year high.

The announcements at E3, mainly around new games that are coming out this year, has caused this trend to continue, particularly the news that it is working on a full Pokemon game for its new device and Super Mario Odyssey.

The Japanese company’s shares have gone up 1.76 percent and are now around $315 per share.

Mobile seems to be left behind

Gaming on mobile devices has appeared to be largely left behind at this year’s E3. Richard Windsor, from Edison Investment Research, told Reuters: “E3 is the biggest trade show for the computer games industry but it still seems to be ignoring one of its most important segments: gaming on mobile devices.”

The mobile games industry is expected to generate more than $46.1bn in revenue this year, according to gaming insights firm Newzoo, which makes the fact it hasn’t been pushed as much at this year’s event confusing.

Having said that, Sony seems to be in the mood to combine mobile and console gaming with the launch of its new social gaming tool, PlayLink.

This allows groups of players to connect their phone or tablet to a Playstation4 and use the device as a controller.