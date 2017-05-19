is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

Fred Goodwin, the former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) chief executive will face investors in court over his role in the 2008 financial crisis.

RBS suffered major losses back in 2008 and the UK government had to rescue it with a £45bn bailout. Since then, it has posted nine consecutive years of losses, bringing its total losses since the financial crisis to £58bn.

Thousands of RBS investors have brought a civil trial, set to open on Monday, claiming that the banks’ shareholders were misled by Goodwin and other executives over the bank’s financial health in 2008.

Goodwin will make his first public appearance at London’s High Court when he takes the stand in June, after eight years. Prior to his fall from grace, he was knighted for transforming the Scottish retail bank into a global powerhouse.

The trial, which is set to go on for 14 weeks, will explore how fund managers, employees and retail investors at the bank lost around 80 percent of the investments. It has been described as one of the largest and most complicated lawsuits in English legal history and could continue long after the 14 week period is over due to its complexity.

RBS has denied any wrongdoing and said its former bosses did not act illegally. Whatever happens to Goodwin, the costs will be covered by RBS’s directors and officers’ liability insurance so he will not be personally out of pocket, whatever happens.

Speaking about the case last week, the bank’s current chief executive Ross McEwan, said:

“It will take the organisation back to 2008. One of the reasons I was keen to get it resolved … was so the bank could move forward again.”

The news comes after Lloyds Banking Group announced it had finally returned to public ownership after the UK government sold the final shares left over from the bailout. Around £20bn was poured into Lloyds back in 2008 in an attempt to save it, meaning taxpayers owned 43 percent of the bank.

The group has been slowly returning to profitability and posted a £4.3bn profit last year; it’s biggest in a decade.

On the contrary, RBS has still been struggling. The bank is currently 73 percent owned by the taxpayer and there doesn’t seem to be any moves at the moment to recoup this.