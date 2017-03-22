GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

UK households are spending less on alcohol and tobacco, and more on eating out at restaurants, according to recent ONS figures.

Household spending on alcoholic drinks, tobacco and narcotics fell by 43 percent between 2000 and 2016, from almost £20 per week to £11.40 per week; while spending on restaurants, cafes and hotels increased to £45.00 per week.

What’s changed?

Two complementary forces are at play here.

The first, a rise in clean-living, motivates consumer interest in all things natural, organic and fresh, as well as the corresponding movement towards “clean(er) labels”.

Public education and awareness have fuelled consumer interest in so-called cleaner living.

A GlobalData survey found that 38 percent of UK consumers have “looked to cut the amount of beer that they drink over the last twelve months”, while 26 percent are “trying to cut down on the amount of alcohol consumed for health reasons”.

Cleaner living is leading consumers away from traditional areas of excess towards new experiences and sharing.

The second, consumers are becoming increasingly experience driven.

Consumers can experience immersive moments in a variety of settings — craft beer in independent breweries, world cuisine from mobile units and food fairs, vaping products in vape cafes, tea and cakes in anti-cafes — where the focus is on communication rather than consumption.

It is not only the object of consumption which is changing, but the very nature of consumption and its relationship to the consumer.

Another GlobalData survey found that 56 percent of UK consumers find trying new experiences most exciting when compared with new products.

What does this mean for retailers and manufacturers?

Businesses should create immersive consumption moments aimed at sharing and enjoyment.

Using the influence of social media encourages consumers to share their experiences publicly, generating interest around a product and augmenting the experience attached to it.

There are also opportunities for tobacco and alcohol manufacturers to reclaim some of the ground lost to restaurants and cafes.

Wine manufacturers, for example, should appeal to consumers concerned with health and clean-living by producing vegetarian, organic, and sulphite- and gluten-free options.

Vaping and e-Cigarette devices offer manufacturers and consumers a platform for innovation, as the emphasis is on experience and experimentation rather than consumption per se. There is scope here for manufacturers to create immersive consumption moments around these products.