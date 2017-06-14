is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

Forget drones delivering Amazon parcels, soon the flying devices could be used in medical emergencies.

A Swedish startup, named FlyPulse, has developed a complete emergency service drone delivery system to deliver defibrillators and a trial study has shown that it can be pretty effective.

The study, which performed 18 flights, compared how fast a drone could transport an automated external defibrillator (AED) to that of traditional emergency medical services (EMS), such as an ambulance. During the test flights, the median time it took for a drone to reach its destination was only five minutes and 21 seconds, compared to the EMS which was around 22 minutes.

The drones are designed to be automatically launched from an emergency services call centre. In the test, they were flying a median flight distance of around two miles and managed to shave 16 minutes off the arrival time.

According to FlyPulse’s website, 100,000 people die every year in Sweden from cardiac arrest outside hospital. By developing this technology, it hopes to bring down the time between the cardiac arrest and the defibrillation of the patient.

The startup partnered with a team from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden’s Centre for Resuscitation to test and develop the technology for future use. In a letter published by Jama, the Journal of the American Medical Association, the institute’s team who carried out the latest study said there are hurdles to be overcome before it can be rolled out nationwide.

“Further test flights, technological development and evaluation of integration with dispatch centres and aviation administrators,” all still need investigation according to the team.

For instance, the drone relies on someone at the other end knowing how to use the defibrillator, therefore more needs to be done to educate the public on resuscitation.

However, the team at Karolinska are positive that these hurdles can be overcome. Jacob Hollenberg, the centre’s director of resuscitation science told the Guardian that drone carrying defibrillators could be fully operational in Sweden in one or two years.