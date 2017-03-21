South Korea’s ex-president Park Guen-hye underwent questioning today for the first time for her role in the influence-peddling scandal that has also seen the acting head of the Samsung Group on trial.

Park was officially removed from office earlier this month by the Constitutional Court. She is said to have violated the constitution and the law during her time in office and now faces criminal charges of bribery, extortion and abuse of power in connection with her friend and advisor, Choi Soon-sil.

South Korea’s prime minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is acting president and will remain in this post until a new leader is elected, which will take place in May.

Corruption in South Korea

Park is the first democratically-elected president to be removed from office however, corruption has managed to taint the office of South Korea’s leader for the past few years.

“All other presidents have had some sort of corruption scandal attached to them, whether directly or in relationship to people in their families that have been making money of the contacts of the presidency. This is not new,” Professor Hazel Smith, director of the International Institute of Korean Studies at the University of Central Lancashire, told Verdict.

“What is new is that this impeachment has been successful. One of the reasons people are so angry in South Korea is because they had hoped to have got out of the cycle of presidential corruption,” said Smith, referring to the protests that have been taking place in the country’s capital Seoul, that saw two people killed recently.

South Korea’s population will be heading to the polls on May 9, 60 days after Park was officially removed from office. Though this seems to be a short time, Scott Synder, senior fellow for Korea studies and director of the program on U.S.-Korea policy at the Council on Foreign Relations believes this if for the best.

“The political vacuum in South Korea over the course of the past few months has constituted a growing risk for South Korea; the sooner a new president is elected, the sooner that risk can be overcome,” he told Verdict. “The best way [for South Korea] to recover is to hold elections for new leadership and to allow the prosecutions to be completed and justice upheld according to the country’s laws and practices.”

Who will be the next leader?

The current polls are suggesting that Moon Jae-in, who lost to Park in the previous election, could become the new head of state for the country. Relations with North Korea will be at the forefront of voter decisions, particularly as a result of the country’s recent nuclear weapons tests.

“President Park had in practice taken a view of minimising any contacts with North Korea and Moon Jae-in is much more likely to look for ways to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict between the two,” said Smith.

This will have far-reaching consequences for South Korea. After North Korea’s recent missile tests, South Korea decided to let the U.S build an anti-missile defence system. Beijing protested the decision, by arguing that it could be used to track its own military operations, and has called on citizens to boycott all things South Korean.

The Korean supermarket-chain Lotte has particularly suffered as a result of this, as the US is building the defence system on land Lotte owns. As well as supermarkets, Chinese authorities have denied visas to Korean pop stars and ordered the country’s online travel agencies to stop selling Korean-related tours. This travel ban could lead to a 20 decline in Korea’s GDP growth this year, according to Credit Suisse.

A Moon presidency could affect all this and more.