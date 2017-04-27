As we enter the second quarter of 2017, financial results are coming out left, right and centre.

Whilst Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft are going to release their results later this week, some interesting insights have come out from the companies who have revealed their latest results.

The Switch is paying off for Nintendo

After launching its new console, the Nintendo Switch, last year, the company reported its operating profit jumped 121 percent in the year through March 2017.

Nintendo estimates its profit grew to $538.5m from $26.4m last year, on the bank of strong demand for the Switch. It sold 2.7m units of the console in March alone and wants to sell a further 10m throughout the current financial year.

If it achieves this, it will make the Switch on par with the Wii, Nintendo’s most successful console ever, with over 20m units in its first year.

Samsung is winning despite being hit with scandals

Samsung Electronics could has been having a rough time over the past 12 months after recovering from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle and the political scandal its leader has been caught up in. Regardless, the company reported that its operating profit was $8.75bn, in line with expectations, and its revenues had risen two percent to $44.2bn.

This meant the South Korean company had its best quarterly profit in three years, mainly thanks to strong memory chip earnings. It hopes to carry on this success over the next few months now that its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8 is on sale and will hopefully recover the company’s image in the smartphone market.

Twitter is facing revenue decline

For the first time ever, Twitter reported year-on-year decline in revenue, when it announced its results this week. It announced its revenue for the last quarter was $548m, down from $595m last year but up from the $512m it was expected to report.

Despite the fall in revenue, the social network grew its monthly active years by 9m to 328m in total.As a result, Twitter is remaining positive, saying:

“We believe that executing on our plan and growing our audience should result in positive revenue growth over the long term.”

Shares of Twitter surged over 10 percent in pre-market trading yesterday.