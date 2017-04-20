Genetic testing for diseases is becoming increasingly common worldwide, in part due to the dramatic fall in costs.
As companies race to get new products on the market, recent years have seen a dramatic shift in the market towards genetic testing for neurological diseases
While historically genetic testing has focused on cancer — in 2015, neurological tests accounted for only five percent of available products — this has now increased to nine percent, according to GlobalData research.
This shift towards genetic testing coincides with an increase in research and development for neurological therapies, with more drugs becoming available that target symptoms caused by disorders of the central nervous system.
While many of these therapies will not have great effect on patients who have already been diagnosed with a neurological disease, genetic testing of high-risk individuals could identify those patients who might benefit from preventative measures or beginning early treatment.
With an aging population and high awareness of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, this trend will continue over the coming years, with an increased emphasis on preventative measures for neurological disorders.