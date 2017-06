GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Mobile data traffic in Germany is set to grow rapidly over the next five years due to take up of data-heavy apps.

Data traffic is expected to increase from 901 petabytes in 2016 to 4,866 petabytes in 2022.

The highest increase will come from video, with traffic increasing nearly seven-fold as mobile video use in the country catches up with its international peers.