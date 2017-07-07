Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

Ghana successfully launched its first satellite called GhanaSat-1, which was sent into orbit from the International Space Centre on Friday.

Ghana is the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to launch an academic satellite into space.

Developed by students at All Nations University in the southern city of Koforidua over a two-year period, the project cost $50,000 (£40,000).

Some financial support was provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The satellite will be used to monitor Ghana’s coastline for mapping purposes, the BBC reported.

As many as 400 people, including the engineers, gathered to watch live pictures of the launch.

“It has opened the door for us to do a lot of activities from space,” project coordinator Dr Richard Damoah told the BBC.

The satellite will also help “train the upcoming generation on how to apply satellites in different activities around our region. For instance, [monitoring] illegal mining is one of the things we are looking to accomplish,” he added.