is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

At last year’s Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Nokia announced that it was acquiring the wearable brand Withings for $191m in order to accelerate its entry into the digital health market.

Today marks the official end to Withings as the Swedish company reveals its new digital health devices, rebranding Withings products, and adding a few of its own.

Nokia Technologie’s interim president Brad Rodrigues said:

“Nokia’s expansion into digital health builds on Nokia’s unmatched track record of quality, reliability, and trust, which are characteristics that are critical to success in the health industry.”

Withings is now Nokia.

Our mission is to transform the relationship people have with their wellbeing. #Healthiertogether pic.twitter.com/qTPRgx1DDD — Nokia Health (@NokiaHealth) June 20, 2017

Withings’ Body Scale has been updated and rebranded as the Nokia Body. It’s a Wi-Fi enabled scale that offers smart weight management and insights such as data analysis for people wanting to monitor their weight.

As well, the company has released a blood pressure monitoring cuff named BPM+. It has been cleared by the Food & Drug Administration in the US and has medical approval, presumably as part of the partnerships Nokia has struck up with the likes of Manchester University and University College London.

The cuff provides accurate monitoring of blood pressure and heart rate over time and you can enable it to share data with your medical team for the management of conditions.

These new products, as well as others like the new Nokia Steel smartwatch which will launch later this year, work in harmony with the redesigned Nokia Health Mate app, which is the way of keeping together and tracking all your health data.

Thanks to its redesign, the app now has five new programs including a sleep tracking program called Sleep Smarter, pregnancy tracker, and a program for a healthy heart. Nokia Health Mate is available to download on iOS and Android app stores now.

The products are available now at Amazon.com, Dixons and John Lewis.

All these products are aimed at getting people to be engaged with their health through technology. Nokia’s chief medical officer, Matthew Diamond, said:

“To face the global health crisis of chronic diseases related to lifestyle and behaviour, we need powerful and engaging tools and solutions.”

Nokia has been having a good 2017. Alongside its new digital health products, it successfully relaunched the much-loved Nokia 3310 phone through HMD Global to much furore, even selling out in its first week. As well, the Finnish-based company recently announced a virtual reality (VR) content partnership with Technicolor using its VR Ozo+ camera.

Is Nokia gearing up to be a competitor to the tech giants like Samsung and Apple? It looks like it.