Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

Tech giant Apple will hold its annual three-day World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) today. a showcase of the company’s latest offerings.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook and other senior staff will present previews of the next iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV operating systems in front of thousands of developers, journalists, and Apple employees at the event in San Jose, California.

The company could announce a new smart speaker and updates to its Mac and iPad lines, CNN reported.

Verdict takes a look at the new software Apple is likely to unveil at the WWDC.

1. A Siri-controlled speaker with high sound quality

The speaker, Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, would be able to carry out a number of tasks from checking the weather to playing music.

The speaker boasts a louder, crisper sound than its rivals. It may also use virtual surround sound that providing a more immersive experience for the user.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in April:

We expect Apple’s first home AI product will have excellent acoustics performance (one woofer + seven tweeters) and computing power (similar to iPhone 6/ 6S AP). Therefore the product is likely to be positioned for: (i) the high-end market; (ii) better entertainment experience; and (iii) higher price than Amazon Echo.

However, it won’t allow users to place orders for food for example, or use third-party music apps like Spotify.

The Siri-controlled speaker is unlikely to be available until later in the year.

2. A new Macbook with more memory space

The company is expected to upgrade the MacBook Pro and the 12-inch MacBook Air with more efficient, faster processors and longer battery life.

They might support more memory, too, Engadget reported.

The MacBook Pro’s maximum 16GB worth of memory could be doubled.

3. A bigger 10.5-inch iPad

A 10.5-inch iPad Pro with a have a higher-resolution display could replace the existing 9.7-inch edition.

Apple is also expected to announce a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, replacing last year’s model.

Both of the updated iPads will boast faster processors and more powerful graphics.

4. iOs 11

The latest update to the iPhone and iPad operating systems will include a newly designed Apple Music.

Users will be able to use the Apple Pencil on the iPad to annotate new types of content from websites to email messages.

It is also expected that Siri will be integrated with more apps, answering a broader range of questions as a result.

5. How about the Apple Watch and Apple TV?

Apple will launch the newest version of its Apple Watch software, WatchOS, which could include sleep tracking.

Apple will also reveal more about its original TV content, with further detail expected on the company’s first shows “Carpool Karaoke” and “Planet of the Apps” expected.

6. Don’t hold your breath for a new iPhone

Apple usually launches new iPhones in September.and it is unlikely that this year will be an exception.