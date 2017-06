GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Almost half (49 percent) of people buy gluten-free, however perceptions of health and taste far outweigh people who buy gluten-free due to intolerance.

Health benefits are by far and away the biggest reason people chose gluten-free, with 57 percent of people buying for health.

Meanwhile 29 percent of people buy for taste. This compares to just 15 of people who buy because they are unable to eat gluten.