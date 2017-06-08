Polls are now open across the UK for the snap general election, amid heightened security following the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester. Here’s how to vote.

Turnout is expected to be high, despite the people of the UK being subjected to three straight years of national polls — first the 2015 general election, then the Brexit vote last June, and now the snap general election called by Theresa May.

There are three ways people are able to vote in the election.

You can vote by:

Going to a polling station;

Voting by postal vote, and

Getting someone to vote for you as your proxy.

You can find out more about each of these ways that you can vote here.

Read more: Here’s why you can’t vote online in the election

Voting at a polling station

Polling stations are now open and you can vote up to 10pm tonight, when polling stations close.

You can find the address of your polling station on your poll card, though you don’t need a polling card to vote as long as you registered to vote.

However, in Northern Ireland you need a valid form of ID in order to vote.

Voting by post

It is now too late to apply to vote by post at the UK snap 2017 general election. The deadline was 5pm on Tuesday 23 May.

Once you’ve got your postal ballot, which should have been issued by your local electoral registration office, you must have sent it in time to arrive by 10pm on election day. If it arrives later than this, your vote won’t be counted.

You can hand your postal ballot in at your local council on the day if you’re not able to send it back by post in advance.

Proxy voting

It is now too late to apply to vote by proxy at the UK 2017 snap general election. The deadline was 5pm on Wednesday 31 May.

However, if you were planning on voting in person but are unable to because you have been called away for work or you personally have a medical emergency, you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy.

This means you can appoint someone to vote on your behalf.

In both cases, you must have become aware that you won’t be able to go to the polling station after 5pm on Wednesday 31 May, the deadline to apply for an ordinary proxy vote.

You will need support for your application from a qualified person and you can only apply for an emergence proxy vote until 5pm on polling day.