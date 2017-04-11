House prices are often a marker of how well an economy is functioning.

Falling prices can reduce consumers’ main form of wealth, as usually, a home is a person’s most valuable asset. As a result, this can lead to lower spending and lower economic growth.

How have house prices fared since the Brexit vote? As it was predicted that the UK could fall into a recession if it decided to leave the union, house prices demonstrate how well or badly the economy is faring.

Consumers remain optimistic

According to a survey carried out by Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks, published in March, homeowners were feeling pretty confident about the UK housing market despite Brexit.

Of the 2,000 adults surveyed, over 80 percent said Brexit had no impact on their property plans.

As well, nine out of 10 people said they believe the value of their homes will either stay the same or increase over the next year, compared to five percent who predict the value will fall.

Group innovation and marketing manager at the banks, Helen Page, said:

“It’s clear that Brexit has not dampened the optimism of the overwhelming majority of both homeowners and homebuyers who continue to have confidence in the market and will not be changing their plans.”

Despite the optimism, people are moving house less

UK housing transactions in the second half of 2016 had fallen by nine per cent, compared to the same period in 2015 according to HM Revenue & Customs.

Prices fell in the first quarter of 2017

Nationwide’s House Price Index reported that prices fell slightly in the first quarter of the year.

There was a 0.3 percent decrease month-on-month to March, with the average price for a home at around £207,308.

The Index also showed that home ownership is the lowest record rate it’s even been since 1985, and it now stands at 62.9 percent.

The impact can be mostly felt in London

Analysts at Hometrack, which studies the residential property market, believe the impact of Brexit is most likely to be felt in the London housing market. They predict that there could be a deceleration in house price growth, up to 13 percent in London, as a result of the Brexit vote.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported this week that London is continuing to drag in terms of growth.

Though the rate of growth for the country was 5.8 percent, in London it was only at 3.7 percent, below what is being seen in regions such as the South West and Wales.

A recent poll by YouGov demonstrated that nearly 20 percent of Londoners believe their house price will fall because of the Brexit vote.

Brexit isn’t the only thing to blame for falling house prices

There are many other reasons why house prices have fallen and could fall further that aren’t to do with Brexit.

For instance in London, stamp duty rates have gone up for homes worth more than £1m, which will affect sales in areas like Kensington & Chelsea where the average house price is £1.4m.

And home ownership in the capital has been falling for years because of how expensive it is to buy property.

There has also been a massive decline in home ownership amongst young adults (aged 25-34) due to the fact high rents are eating into salaries.