Japan’s prime minister and Trump to meet and play golf

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in the US to discuss Japanese investment and job creation with president Trump.

This is the second time the two leaders have met as Abe visited Trump in New York shortly after the Republican candidate won the presidential election.

Discussions today are set to focus on trade issues, particularly revolving around the US withdrawal from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact which Abe had been instrumental in orchestrating.

In addition, Abe is expected to speak to look to Trump for confirmation of the US military’s commitment to maintain stability in the region. The US army has a strong presence on the Japanese island of Okinawa.

Trump ruffled feathers in Japan last month when he criticised Toyota’s plans to build a plant in Mexico that would produce cars bound for the US, threatening to hit the company with “big border tax.”

He also said Japan was one of several countries contributing to the US trade deficit, as well as accusing it of currency manipulation.

Following talks today, Trump will host Abe and his wife at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, where the two leaders will play golf.

China is now fingerprinting foreign visitors

China’s Ministry of Public Security has announced that it will start collecting the fingerprints of millions of foreigners visiting China.

Fingerprint logging has started today in Shenzhen, the southern city bordering Hong Kong and one of China’s top tech cities, before being gradually implemented elsewhere.

The country registered more than 76m entries and exits last year from foreigners, primarily from countries including South Korea, Japan and Russia.

The new requirement was “an important measure to strength entry and exit management” that matches requirements in other countries.

For instance, the US customs and border protection has fingerprinted most foreign visitors since 2004.

Earlier this week, it was announced that it might begin asking visitors to the country for their social media passwords in order to monitor the views of those entering the US.

Heat-induced blackouts expected in Australia

Soaring temperatures in Australia have put pressure on the country’s energy supply, with two units at a major New South Wales (NSW) power plant out of operation.

AGL Energy confirmed two of the four units at its Liddell Power Station have been shut down due to leaks in boiler tubes.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) forecast the highest-ever energy demand in NSW, around 4,700 megawatts. As a result, it has warned of potential load shedding across the state to keep the NSW network stable.

So-called load shedding can sometimes be required when there is an imbalance between electricity demand and supply.

When there is a shortfall in supply, there can be a need to reduce demand very quickly to an acceptable level, or the electricity network will become unstable.

As a result, blackouts are expected to occur across the state for one to two hours and will be rotated across the network to minimise the impact on residents.

The temperature is currently 34°C in Sydney, New South Wales and is expected to peak at around 38°C on Saturday.