Amazon had a very successful last quarter – so successful that its founder is on course to become the richest man in the world.

A surge in after-hours trading last week after the e-commerce company announced its results added $3.3bn to the fortune of its founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.

Amazon’s stock is edging closer to the $1,000 mark (it’s currently $931.88 at the time of writing), which means, according to Bloomberg, Bezos is now less than $5bn away from overtaking Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and becoming the world’s richest man.

How likely is this to happen? Verdict spoke to Oliver Williams, of GlobalData WealthInsight, to discuss the trajectory of Bezos’ wealth and what could happen in the future.

Verdict: Bezos could soon overtake Gates as the richest man in the world. Is this significant?

Williams: The billionaires can swap around easily and they often do. Gates has been in top spot 18 out of the past 25 years, so he’s obviously held out for a long time. But within those 25 years, there’s been a lot of jostling between Gates, Warren Buffet and Carlos Slim, for the top spot.

Still, on this current trajectory, it seems quite feasible that Bezos will overtake Gates.

What can cause these dramatic changes in wealth to happen?

W: It all depends on the results from their main companies – so Microsoft hasn’t done very well, and Gates lost $200m of his personal wealth, and Amazon has started making profits recently, and that obviously affects their personal wealth enormously.

Billionaires like to give (a very small amount) of their money away – Gates to his foundation and Bezos to his space exploration company Blue Origin. How can they stay so rich?

W: Yes, it’s interesting because the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the world’s largest private charitable foundation, so it’s testament to Gates’ business skills that he has the world’s richest personal wealth and runs the largest private charitable foundation. Obviously, that makes changes to his personal wealth – he cannot be the world’s first trillionaire for example and give away all his wealth.

What about Bezos’ plans to sell 1m Amazon shares every year to fund Blue Origin, how will this affect his status?

W: Anyone with significant wealth diversifies to minimise their risk.

Jeff Bezos is doing that, only he is putting it into rockets and space travel, which is the complete opposite from building a steady profile – it’s going to a completely volatile line of work.

But, if his rockets go well and work better than Elon Musk’s rockets than he will do well and I’m sure his wealth will grow from it. If they don’t do well, then the opposite will happen.

What wider trends does Bezos’s rise show?

W: He is a younger guy than Gates, he is more active in his business and he owns more of his business than Gates or anyone else on that top spot. What is interesting though, is that Amazon has only just started making a profit – that level of personal wealth with a company that has only just started being profitable is interesting.

It can be indicative of this whole trend in the tech industry to have unprofitable businesses which are worth billions and billions; it makes them more vulnerable because they don’t have a proven record model.

Is Amazon vulnerable?

W: It’s different for Amazon; they have started making their ventures profitable.

It’s making money out of its cloud services and Amazon Prime is starting to become profitable with investments in its own content to rival Netflix.

Amazon is turning profitable, and once it turns that corner investors won’t allow it to go back.