Cannabis is increasingly affecting all aspects of retail in the US.

The substance is no longer solely seen as a recreational drug as we witness a major shift in attitude — with consumers increasingly thinking of cannabis as an aid for issues such as stress and insomnia.

With both large companies and small start-ups already fighting for share in this new market, the first step will be to address cannabis’s image.

It could be improved by supermarket friendly brand names, such as Hempz Pure H Herbal Body Moisturizer.

Another method of altering cannabis’ image is promoting micro-dosing as a means of reassuring consumers that their intake of THC (the active ingredient in Cannabis) is controlled, and will result in a mild, short-term effect.

Following this principle is the brand Hmbldt, which has developed a precise dosage pen, similar to an e-cigarette, which delivers a dose consisting of only 2.25 milligrams of cannabis oil.

After the inhaling of the dose, the pen vibrates and shuts down, stopping you from inhaling more.

Being an important trend in the consumer market, creating tailored products will be even more essential in the legal cannabis market — ideally these would appeal to millennials.

The highest percentage of US consumers (35 percent), who perceive cannabis to have a positive impact on their health, are in the age range 18-34 years according to GlobalData.

Younger people are also more likely to opt for healthier booze and negative perceptions of alcohol could see young adults move to low-potency cannabis as an alternative.