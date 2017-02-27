GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The US gave birth to coffee culture as we know it.

It seems that in Hollywood movies and across US cities seldom is someone seen without one, so then why is coffee now in decline?

Despite this slowdown in growth there is a growing popularity for artisan coffee. In short, it seems that millennials have begun to choose quality over quantity sparking a slide in volumes.

The origin of the beans and where and how they have been roasted has become a focus. Home coffee pod machines are becoming increasingly popular as they are now more affordable.

To counter this, coffee shops have started to diversify their offerings with teas and things like pouring espresso over ice cream.

Starbucks is also looking to open more roasteries in 2017 and 2018, as it has already done in Seattle, aimed at high income coffee drinkers.

Emma Wright, analyst for GlobalData, said: “This taste for premium coffee is very much expected to continue. The recent coffee commodity price hikes that have been seen in the market may, however, slowly start to affect the affordability of the beverage many consumers take for granted.”