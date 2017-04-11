Pet ownership is on the rise with two thirds of consumers globally owning a pet in 2016, compared to 60 percent in 2014.

Millennials — those aged 18-34 — are driving the trend, according to GlobalData research, by delaying marriage and children until later in life and instead turning to pets.

Pet ownership among millennials hit 70 percent in 2016; an increase of eight percentage points over two years.

While dogs and cats continue to be the most popular pets; interestingly bird ownership is also on the rise.

The rising interest in birds is likely to be linked to the suitability of small birds to apartment living; as urbanisation and rising living costs mean people, particularly young millennials, are living in smaller spaces and want pets that will fit this urban lifestyle.

Bird ownership IS highest among millennials – 12 percent of 18-34 year olds claimed to own a bird in 2016.