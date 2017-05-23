GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The importance of natural ingredients for shoppers increases with age, new research has suggested.

According to a new GlobalData survey, 46 percent of people around the world claim that using natural ingredients in a product would make them more likely to choose one brand over another.

And this sentiment increases for older people, with those aged 45-64 years most likely to be driven by the presence of natural ingredients.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://www.verdict.co.uk/chart-embed-page/?id=14794" style="width: 513px;height: 400px;border: none;"></iframe>

Share this chart Tweet

View similar charts View this report and others on Global Data

Brands should use more natural ingredients in order to align with the consumers’ demand.

Colgate, the toothpaste maker, has added lemon, basil, eucalyptus and cloves to one of its toothpastes recently launched in India.