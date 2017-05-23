The importance of natural ingredients for shoppers increases with age, new research has suggested.
According to a new GlobalData survey, 46 percent of people around the world claim that using natural ingredients in a product would make them more likely to choose one brand over another.
And this sentiment increases for older people, with those aged 45-64 years most likely to be driven by the presence of natural ingredients.
Brands should use more natural ingredients in order to align with the consumers’ demand.
Colgate, the toothpaste maker, has added lemon, basil, eucalyptus and cloves to one of its toothpastes recently launched in India.