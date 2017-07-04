Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

North Korea released a statement this morning claiming to have successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with Japan saying it appeared to have landed in its waters.

The country said, via its state broadcaster, that it now has the capability to fire a missile that “can reach anywhere in the world”.

Korea Central Television (KCTV) said on air:

As a strongest nuclear state with the best ICBM rockets, North Korea will end the US nuclear war threats and defence peace and stability of the Korean peninsula.

The announcer said the test missile — North Korea’s 11th so far this year — reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers (1741 miles) and that Kim Jong Un had personally overseen the “landmark” test of a Hwasong-14 missile.

The missile is thought to have flown into waters east of the Korean Peninsula and may have landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline.

The launch comes on the eve of the US Independence Day holiday and just before the start of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

If the country’s reports are accurate it means the regime could be closer to being able to strike the US mainland.

US president Donald Trump, who has previously criticised North Korea’s military exercises and China’s tacit support of Kim Jong Un’s regime, swiftly took to Twitter to share his feelings on the launch.

He tweeted that he thought it would “hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this for much longer”, and called North Korea’s sabre rattling antics “nonsense”.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Meanwhile, South Korea’s president Moon Jae-In is reported to have released a statement: