GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Younger generations are using anti-ageing products earlier, meaning companies should start targeting people while they’re still in their teens.

Of consumers aged 18-34, 16 percent of them started using anti-ageing products between the ages of 18-24, in sharp contrast with older generations.

Only three percent of those aged over 34 started using anti-ageing products at that age.

The sharp rise is most pronounced in the youngest, with 20 percent of those aged 18-24 already using some form of anti-ageing cream. Like with many products, it’s best to get them while they’re young; those that start using a certain brand from a young age will likely continue to do so.