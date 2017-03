GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

You can pretty much 3D print anything — and make-up is no exception.

3D Printers that will allow consumers to personalise colors – such as in lipsticks, eye shades, and facial foundations – could prove very popular.

Globally, around half of millennials (52 percent of 18-24yr olds, 50 percent of 25-34yr olds) say they would be up for printing their own customised make-up.